A nighttime attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of two people and injured more than 20

Two people were killed as a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv overnight on Wednesday, October 14. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the body of another victim was found in the damaged building in the capital's Desnianskyi district.

There are 21 injured people in the Desnianskyi district. Among them is an eight-year-old child. Medics hospitalized 16 of the injured. Four of the injured are in serious condition - Klitschko stated.

Recall

The enemy attacked Kyiv on Tuesday evening, October 13. In the Desnianskyi district, a ballistic missile struck a nine-story building and a warehouse. Fires broke out.

A ballistic missile struck a nine-story building in Kyiv — what the building looks like after the Russian attack (photo report)