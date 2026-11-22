The resumption of hostilities on the Ethiopia-Eritrea border threatens to escalate into a large-scale regional war, which neighboring Sudan could also be drawn into. Deutsche Welle reports this, citing military analysts and experts, according to UNN.

Details

After several weeks of relative calm, the Ethiopian army resumed its offensive in the Tigray region, pushing local armed formations back toward the border with Eritrea. According to the monitoring organization ACLED, clashes are taking place in several areas at once.

The situation is particularly tense near the town of Badme, which became one of the main flashpoints of the Ethiopia-Eritrea war of 1998–2000. Heavy artillery fire has reportedly been used near the settlement.

Experts warn of the risk of a full-scale war

Abdurahman Said, director of the Center for Regional Integration of the Horn of Africa, believes that the concentration of troops along the border points to the danger of a new large-scale conflict.

The deployment of troops along the Eritrean-Ethiopian border clearly shows that the conflict could erupt at any moment the expert said.

Ethiopia's desire to gain access to the Red Sea remains an additional source of tension. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed previously did not rule out using force to establish control over the Eritrean port of Assab.

At the same time, Ethiopia's relations with Sudan are deteriorating. The countries are trading accusations of interference in internal conflicts, while the dispute over Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile is intensifying the confrontation.

Magnus Taylor, an analyst with the International Crisis Group, notes that a direct clash between Ethiopia and Sudan is unlikely at present. However, the risk of a large-scale war between Ethiopia and Eritrea remains serious due to military activity along the disputed border.

Saudi Arabia cannot defeat the Houthis even after years of war – what is the reason