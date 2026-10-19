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A minibus carrying 15 passengers overturned in Kyiv; a child is among those injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

A route bus carrying 15 passengers overturned on Beresteiskyi Highway. Six people, including a 6-year-old child, were hospitalized.

A minibus carrying 15 passengers overturned in Kyiv; a child is among those injured

A traffic accident involving a minibus carrying 15 passengers occurred in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi District; a child was among those injured. Police have opened criminal proceedings. UNN reports this, citing data from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

The accident occurred on Saturday, October 17, at around 9:30 a.m. on Beresteiskyi Highway. 

Preliminarily, law enforcement officers established that "the accident may have been caused by a dangerous situation created by the driver of a Lexus vehicle traveling in the same direction as the passenger bus."

As a result of the collision, the vehicle carrying 15 passengers overturned onto its side. Six people, including a 6-year-old child, sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized

- police reported.

It is noted that "the driver of the Lexus vehicle left the scene of the accident but later returned." "Investigators tested him for intoxication, and the man was sober," the statement said.

Police are currently establishing all the circumstances and causes of the accident. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of traffic safety rules or the operation of transport by persons driving vehicles.

Prosecutor detained over fatal road accident in Kyiv region17.10.26, 14:27 • 11830 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv