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Prosecutor detained over fatal road accident in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

A prosecutor from the Prosecutor General’s Office has been detained over a road accident in which a 36-year-old pedestrian was struck near Stavishche. He is being prepared for charges under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Prosecutor detained over fatal road accident in Kyiv region

A prosecutor from the Office of the Prosecutor General was detained on suspicion of causing a fatal traffic accident near the settlement of Stavyshche in Kyiv region, which resulted in the death of a 36-year-old man. The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this, UNN reports.

Details

"A prosecutor from the Office of the Prosecutor General has been detained on suspicion of violating traffic safety rules, resulting in a person's death. According to preliminary information, on the evening of October 15, 2026, near the settlement of Stavyshche in Kyiv region, the driver of a Renault struck a pedestrian and left the scene of the traffic accident. The 36-year-old man died from his injuries. His body was discovered on the morning of October 16 near the M-05 highway, close to a public transport stop," the post says.

According to the available information, that same day, a prosecutor from the Office of the Prosecutor General contacted law enforcement authorities and reported his involvement in the traffic accident. He also indicated where the vehicle was located—the one that, according to preliminary information, had been involved in the collision.

"The prosecutor was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. At the time of the incident, the prosecutor was on childcare leave and was not performing official duties. A notice of suspicion is currently being prepared under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—for violating traffic safety rules by a person operating a vehicle, resulting in the death of the victim. The issue of choosing detention as a preventive measure is being considered," the post says.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing under the procedural supervision of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv region.

Reminder

In Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, a conflict between a driver and a young man over a traffic violation escalated into an attack involving gunfire. The young man sprayed gas from a canister into the man's face and then fired four shots in his direction from an air pistol. The attacker now faces up to seven years in prison.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Road traffic accident
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv