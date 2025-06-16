$41.450.04
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
07:28 PM
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will take place at the summit in The Hague

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of foreign ministers will take place at the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24-25. They will also discuss defense spending and a new investment plan.

A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will take place at the summit in The Hague

The North Atlantic Alliance has published the program of the summit, which will take place on June 24-25 in The Hague. In particular, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council is planned. This is reported by the NATO press service, reports UNN.

Details

According to the published program, a working dinner of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of foreign ministers, chaired by the Deputy Secretary General of the Alliance, is scheduled for the evening of June 24.

This is the only public event with the participation of a non-NATO state mentioned in the program.

At the same time, according to the program, the heads of state and government of the allied countries, accompanied by their wives and husbands, will arrive at the Huis ten Bosch Palace to participate in a "social dinner" at the invitation of the King and Queen of the Netherlands.

The meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government will take place the next day, June 25, chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte invited the Ukrainian delegation to the Alliance summit. Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Ukraine's participation in the summit, where long-range capabilities will be discussed.

Donald Trump will attend the NATO summit in The Hague. The meeting is expected to discuss increasing defense funding by member countries to 3.5% of GDP.

At the NATO summit in The Hague, it will be decided how much will be spent on defense in the future and a new investment plan will be discussed. It is important to be able to defend ourselves not only today, but also in a few years.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for the G7 summit in Canada and the NATO summit in the Netherlands. He stressed the need to increase pressure on moscow.

