A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will take place at the summit in The Hague

The North Atlantic Alliance has published the program of the summit, which will take place on June 24-25 in The Hague. In particular, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council is planned. This is reported by the NATO press service, reports UNN.

Details

According to the published program, a working dinner of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of foreign ministers, chaired by the Deputy Secretary General of the Alliance, is scheduled for the evening of June 24.

This is the only public event with the participation of a non-NATO state mentioned in the program.

At the same time, according to the program, the heads of state and government of the allied countries, accompanied by their wives and husbands, will arrive at the Huis ten Bosch Palace to participate in a "social dinner" at the invitation of the King and Queen of the Netherlands.

The meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government will take place the next day, June 25, chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte invited the Ukrainian delegation to the Alliance summit. Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Ukraine's participation in the summit, where long-range capabilities will be discussed.

Donald Trump will attend the NATO summit in The Hague. The meeting is expected to discuss increasing defense funding by member countries to 3.5% of GDP.

At the NATO summit in The Hague, it will be decided how much will be spent on defense in the future and a new investment plan will be discussed. It is important to be able to defend ourselves not only today, but also in a few years.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for the G7 summit in Canada and the NATO summit in the Netherlands. He stressed the need to increase pressure on moscow.

The NATO Summit should send a message that the Alliance remains with Ukraine - Nauseda