A man who tried to break into the Capitol with a machete and three knives is detained in the United States

Capitol Police detained a man who tried to break into the building with a machete and three knives. The incident occurred during a farewell ceremony for former US President Jimmy Carter. This was reported by the Capitol Police, according to UNN.

The detention took place a few hours before President-elect Donald Trump's visit to the chapel where Carter's coffin was located.

The guards noticed a machete in the man's backpack during an X-ray inspection at the security checkpoint. During the search of the backpack, three more knives were found. The man was arrested and the weapons were seized.

As a result of the incident, security checks on the north side of the Capitol Visitor Center were temporarily suspended for investigation.

Mel J. Horne, 44, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on multiple charges of carrying a dangerous weapon. Capitol Police investigators will question Horne to determine his motives. There is currently no threat to Congress, the U.S. Capitol, or the public - the police said.

According to preliminary police information, the man will face a number of charges for carrying dangerous weapons.

The six-day state funeral of the 39th US President Jimmy Carter has begun in Georgia. The ceremony will end on January 9 in Washington, D.C., where Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy, and all living former presidents are expected to attend.