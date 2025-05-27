A Man of Legend: Nepali Climber Breaks Own Record, Conquering Everest 31 Times

The 55-year-old Nepalese climber, nicknamed "Everest Man", reached the summit of the world's highest mountain for a record 31st time on Tuesday, more than three decades after his first ascent, UNN writes with reference to AFP.

"Huge congratulations to the legendary Sherpa Kami Rita on his 31st successful ascent of Everest - the largest number of ascents made by anyone in history," said expedition organizers Seven Summit Treks.

"Sherpa Kami Rita needs no introduction. He is not only a national hero of climbing, but also a global symbol of Everest itself," the statement said.

The Sherpa first climbed Everest in 1994, working on a commercial expedition. Since then, he has climbed Everest almost every year, accompanying clients.

Speaking a year ago after climbing the 8,849-meter summit for the 29th and 30th time, Sherpa said he was "just working" and had no plans to set records.

"I am happy with the record, but records are eventually broken," he told AFP in May 2024.

"I am even more pleased that my ascents help Nepal gain recognition in the world," he said.

Seven Summit Treks said he completed the ascent on Tuesday as the leader of the Indian Army team, adding that he "not only reached the summit himself, but also led and guided the last remaining members of the team to the summit."

The achievement came at the end of the spring climbing season.

According to the Nepal Department of Tourism, more than 500 climbers and their guides have already reached the summit of Everest since the route was opened, taking advantage of short periods of good weather.

This season has seen the fewest deaths on Everest in recent years. Two climbers, a Filipino and an Indian, died in their high-altitude camps.

Two climbers died on Everest

This season, Nepal issued more than 1,100 permits for climbers, including 458 for Everest, earning more than $5 million in royalties.

The country is home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks, and every spring, when temperatures are warmer and winds are usually calmer, hundreds of adventurers come here.

Earlier this month, British climber Kenton Cool, 51, successfully climbed Everest for the nineteenth time, increasing his own record for the number of summit ascents among Nepalese.

British climber breaks his own record by climbing Everest for the 19th time

Tourism Ministry official Himal Gautam, director of the mountaineering and adventure division, said the Sherpa's achievement reflects the country's broader efforts.

"Sherpa Kami Rita's record ascent has helped take Nepal's mountaineering to a new level," Gautam said.

The climbing boom has made mountaineering a profitable business since Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay made their first ascent in 1953.

Last year, more than 800 climbers reached the summit of Everest, including 74 from the northern Tibetan side.