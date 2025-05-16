Two climbers died on Everest

An Indian climber and one from the Philippines became the first climbers to die on Mount Everest this climbing season to the world's highest peak in March-May, tourism officials said on Friday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

45-year-old Subrata Ghosh from India died on Thursday below the Hillary Step, returning after reaching the 8,849-meter summit.

"He refused to descend below the Hillary Step," said Bodhraj Bhandari of Nepal's Snowy Horizon Treks and Expedition organizing company.

Other details are missing.

The Hillary Step is located in the "death zone," an area between the 8,000-meter South Col and the summit where natural oxygen levels are insufficient for survival.

"Efforts are currently underway to bring his body to base camp. The cause of his death will only be known after an autopsy," Bhandari said.

Philip II Santiago, 45, from the Philippines, died late Wednesday evening on the South Col on the way up, said Himal Gautam, a representative of the tourism department.

Santiago was tired when he reached the fourth high-altitude camp and died while resting in his tent, Gautam added.

Santiago and Ghosh were members of an international expedition organized by Bhandari.

Nepal has issued 459 permits to climb Everest this season, which ends in May. About 100 climbers and their guides have already reached the summit this week.

Addition

Mountaineering, trekking and tourism are a source of income and employment for Nepal, one of the poorest countries in the world.

According to the Himalayan Database and hiking officials, at least 345 people have died in the more than 100 years since expeditions to Everest began.