Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM • 4212 views

03:31 PM • 13276 views

01:30 PM • 22430 views

01:06 PM • 36190 views

11:56 AM • 37560 views

May 16, 09:33 AM • 92349 views

May 16, 08:56 AM • 67704 views

May 16, 08:43 AM • 62202 views

May 15, 03:19 PM • 159586 views

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171704 views

May 16, 06:30 AM • 61044 views

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87966 views

May 16, 07:49 AM • 95218 views

May 16, 08:01 AM • 29889 views

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66268 views
03:59 PM • 4234 views

03:31 PM • 13291 views

May 15, 04:24 PM • 262960 views

May 15, 12:41 PM • 253932 views

May 14, 04:34 PM • 315358 views
02:52 PM • 10326 views

01:03 PM • 11171 views

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66547 views

May 16, 07:26 AM • 88221 views

May 15, 02:45 PM • 84265 views
Two climbers died on Everest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Climbers from India and the Philippines have died in the current Everest climbing season. An Indian died on the descent, a Filipino died while resting in a high-altitude camp.

Two climbers died on Everest

An Indian climber and one from the Philippines became the first climbers to die on Mount Everest this climbing season to the world's highest peak in March-May, tourism officials said on Friday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

45-year-old Subrata Ghosh from India died on Thursday below the Hillary Step, returning after reaching the 8,849-meter summit.

"He refused to descend below the Hillary Step," said Bodhraj Bhandari of Nepal's Snowy Horizon Treks and Expedition organizing company.

Other details are missing.

The Hillary Step is located in the "death zone," an area between the 8,000-meter South Col and the summit where natural oxygen levels are insufficient for survival.

"Efforts are currently underway to bring his body to base camp. The cause of his death will only be known after an autopsy," Bhandari said.

Philip II Santiago, 45, from the Philippines, died late Wednesday evening on the South Col on the way up, said Himal Gautam, a representative of the tourism department.

Santiago was tired when he reached the fourth high-altitude camp and died while resting in his tent, Gautam added.

Santiago and Ghosh were members of an international expedition organized by Bhandari.

Nepal has issued 459 permits to climb Everest this season, which ends in May. About 100 climbers and their guides have already reached the summit this week.

Addition

Mountaineering, trekking and tourism are a source of income and employment for Nepal, one of the poorest countries in the world.

According to the Himalayan Database and hiking officials, at least 345 people have died in the more than 100 years since expeditions to Everest began.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Mount Everest
Philippines
Nepal
