British climber breaks his own record by climbing Everest for the 19th time

British mountaineer and mountain guide Kenton Cool has made his 19th ascent of Everest, breaking his own record. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, 51-year-old Kenton Cool, accompanied by Nepalese Sherpa Dorji Gyalgen, reached the 8,849m summit at 11:00 local time (04:15 GMT) on Sunday.

He first climbed Everest in 2004 and has been conquering this peak almost every year since.

His partner, Gyalgen, has already registered his 23rd ascent to the summit. The absolute record holder remains another Sherpa, Kami Rita, who has conquered Everest 30 times and is now preparing for a new record.

Cool's record ascent came after at least two climbers died on Everest this week - Subrata Ghosh from India and Philip "P. J." Santiago II from the Philippines.

Two climbers died on Everest

After his 16th ascent of Everest in 2022, Cool appeared to downplay his record, noting that many Nepalese climbers had surpassed him.

"I am really surprised by such interest... given that so many Sherpas have so many ascents to their credit," he said in an interview with AFP at the time.

Four days before his latest feat, Mr Cool told his Instagram followers that he had "finally [had] a positive forecast" that would allow him to make an attempt.

"Let's hope we can cope with the number of climbers and that we spend time at altitude safely and enjoyably," he wrote.