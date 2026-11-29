A drone crashed and exploded on Turkey’s Black Sea coast; according to preliminary information, it was a Ukrainian FP-1 attack drone. Clash Report reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred last night in Turkey’s Rize province. The explosion created a crater measuring approximately 70 square meters, and the blast wave also damaged a window in a neighboring residential building.

According to the publication, no one was killed or injured in the incident.

It is currently unknown where the drone was heading or under what circumstances it ended up in Turkey. The Ukrainian side has not officially commented on the incident, and the information about the drone’s origin requires confirmation.

A military helicopter crashed in Turkey, with casualties reported