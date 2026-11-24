Photo: Yavuz Emrah Sever / AA

In Turkey, 5 military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash during a training flight, UNN reports, citing Anadolu.

Details

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence reported that 5 military personnel were killed when a helicopter belonging to the Air Force Command crashed during a training flight in Eskişehir.

"Five of our heroic comrades-in-arms who were on board the Air Force helicopter were killed in an accident during a training flight in Eskişehir. We pray that the Almighty may grant mercy to our fallen heroes, and we extend our deepest condolences to their grieving families, the Turkish Armed Forces, and all our noble people, wishing them strength and patience," the statement said.