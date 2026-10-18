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A large-scale fire broke out at a Canadian military base; there are fatalities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

A fire occurred at CFB Wainwright in Alberta, leaving people dead and injured. The cause of the incident and the number of victims are being determined by the military and police.

A large-scale fire broke out at a Canadian military base; there are fatalities
Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton

As a result of a serious incident that caused a fire at one of Canada's busiest military bases in the province of Alberta, there are fatalities and injuries. Canada's Defence Minister David McGuinty reported this, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

"It is with deep sadness that I report that, as a result of an incident" at Canadian Armed Forces Base "Wainwright" (CFB Wainwright), there are fatalities and casualties, McGuinty told reporters in Ottawa.

He did not specify the number of dead or injured, nor did he name the cause of this "tragic" event at the base, located in the east-central part of the province, approximately 210 km (130 miles) east of Edmonton.

According to him, as of Saturday evening, a large fire was still raging at the base. "I don't recall anything like this in recent times," he added.

McGuinty said that the incident is being investigated by the Canadian military together with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

In addition,

Prime Minister Mark Carney said on social media that the federal government is "working closely with the Alberta government and local authorities."

According to census data, as of 2021, there were 1,310 military personnel and civilian employees at Wainwright base. The town of Wainwright, with a population of about 6,600, is located directly north of the base.

The municipality said on social media that the fire had spread across the base's fence into the surrounding area, but no evacuation orders had been issued so far.

General Jennie Carignan, Canada's Chief of the Defence Staff, wrote on social media that the Canadian Armed Forces are actively coordinating with federal, provincial and local authorities.

"Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our service members, their families and the communities in which they live," she said.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Evacuation
Fires
Mark Carney
Ottawa
Canada