$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
A huge tech ETF is going to buy Nvidia shares for $10 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20455 views

One of the world's largest technology funds, the $72.34 billion Technology Select Sector SPDR fund, will acquire Nvidia shares for about $10 billion and reduce its stake in Apple to bring its assets in line with changes in the S&P Dow Jones Technology Select Sector index, which it tracks, as Nvidia has become the world's most valuable company.

A huge tech ETF is going to buy Nvidia shares for $10 billion

One of the world's largest tech funds intends to expand its influence on Nvidia, which has become the world's most expensive company after the rapid growth of its shares, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The $72.34 billion Technology Select Sector SPDR fund managed by State Street Global Advisors will buy about $10 billion worth of Nvidia shares while reducing its stake in Apple, Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR America research at State Street, confirmed.

The changes are being made so that the fund can align its holdings with expected changes in the S&P Dow Jones Technology Select Sector index, which it tracks. According to Bartolini, as a result of the reshuffle, Microsoft and Nvidia will share first place in both the fund and the index, while Apple will take second place.

On Tuesday, chipmaker Nvidia became the world's most valuable company as its market value reached $3.33 trillion, surpassing Microsoft's.

Nvidia becomes the most valuable company in the world19.06.24, 01:15 • 27005 views

According to Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, so far 22.5% of the tech ETF's assets have been invested in Microsoft, 21% in Apple, and only 6% in Nvidia. This has caused the fund to lag its benchmark, as Nvidia shares have risen 173% this year.

By the end of trading this Friday, when the index will be rebalanced based on last Friday's market capitalization values, Microsoft will retain its dominance in the SPDR ETF portfolio with a weight of 21%. Nvidia's share will also be 21%, and Apple's share will fall to 4.5%, the publication says.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyTechnologies
Reuters
Microsoft
Apple Inc.
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41