Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13903 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Nvidia becomes the most valuable company in the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27005 views

Nvidia has overtaken Microsoft and Apple to become the most valuable company in the world with a value of $3.3 trillion due to the rapid growth in demand for its AI chips.

Nvidia becomes the most valuable company in the world

Shares of the American chipmaker Nvidia rose by 4% to about $3.3 trillion on Tuesday, and it became the most expensive company in the world, ahead of Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

The rapid growth of Nvidia's stock price has made the company's co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang one of the richest people in the world. Since the beginning of the year, his fortune has increased by more than $70 billion to $115 billion, which has allowed him to take 12th place in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Nvidia is considered to be the biggest beneficiary of AI technology, as it dominates the market with its chips that are essential for AI applications. In particular, demand for the company's H100 accelerator is growing rapidly, which helped to increase its sales by more than 125% last year.

Nvidia shares may rise another 24% - BofA07.06.24, 12:35 • 18705 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
