The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions of Ukraine around the world will lower national flags as a sign of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 140 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 15160 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

12:42 PM • 37651 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 55606 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 150350 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 174947 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 243742 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 110401 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 194312 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62087 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 59737 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 71679 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

April 24, 12:26 PM • 35162 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 19191 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 10199 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 71768 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 243742 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 140276 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 194312 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 145311 views
Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 10262 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 19260 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 59793 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 91464 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 56604 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions of Ukraine around the world will lower national flags as a sign of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2998 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions of Ukraine will lower flags around the world on April 25 as a sign of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv. On April 24, the Russians attacked the capital, killing at least 12 people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions of Ukraine around the world will lower national flags as a sign of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine around the world, state flags will be lowered as a sign of mourning due to the massive strike by the Russian Federation on Kyiv on April 24. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

On Friday, April 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine around the world will lower state flags as a sign of mourning for the victims of the missile strike on Kyiv on April 24. We express our condolences to family and friends.

- the message says.

Supplement

On the night of April 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine. Kyiv was the most affected, where at least 12 people died, more than 70 were injured, including children.

The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced that Friday, April 25, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital.

European diplomats condemned Russia's massive strike on the capital of Ukraine, which killed people. They expressed support for Ukraine and called for increased resistance to the aggressor.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War Kyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv
