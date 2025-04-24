The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions of Ukraine around the world will lower national flags as a sign of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine around the world, state flags will be lowered as a sign of mourning due to the massive strike by the Russian Federation on Kyiv on April 24. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

On Friday, April 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine around the world will lower state flags as a sign of mourning for the victims of the missile strike on Kyiv on April 24. We express our condolences to family and friends. - the message says.

Supplement

On the night of April 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine. Kyiv was the most affected, where at least 12 people died, more than 70 were injured, including children.

The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced that Friday, April 25, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital.

European diplomats condemned Russia's massive strike on the capital of Ukraine, which killed people. They expressed support for Ukraine and called for increased resistance to the aggressor.