Police officer Vasyl Pankiv from Ternopil died in heavy fighting in Donetsk region

While performing a combat mission in Donetsk region on April 23, a fighter of the rifle battalion of the police, Senior Lieutenant Vasyl Pankiv, died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

According to the police, Vasyl Pankiv joined the internal affairs bodies in 2014. For a long time he worked in the investigation and inquiry units. In June 2024, he voluntarily joined the newly formed rifle battalion of the police to defend the state from Russian occupiers.

A true patriot, a reliable comrade who always came to the rescue - that is how Vasyl will forever remain in the memory of colleagues and brothers-in-arms - the statement reads.

Remind

Since the beginning of this year, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 155,000 Russian invaders, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.