Nvidia shares may rise another 24% - BofA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 8438 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 85633 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141390 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146355 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241157 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172305 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163951 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148082 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220532 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112974 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111735 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 43777 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62630 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107656 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 64859 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241157 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220532 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206990 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233003 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220097 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 8438 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15907 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22649 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107656 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111735 views
Actual
Nvidia shares may rise another 24% - BofA

Nvidia shares may rise another 24% - BofA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18670 views

Nvidia's stock could rise another 24%, according to Bank of America, as the chipmaker is poised to dominate the computer market in the coming years due to the ongoing IT infrastructure upgrade cycle and the artificial intelligence boom.

Nvidia shares, according to Bank of America, have more room for growth even after the latest rally to all-time highs, as the chipmaker appears to be on track to dominate the computer market in the coming years, Business Insider reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Wednesday, the bank confirmed its recommendation to buy shares, adding that the firm, led by Jensen Huang, remains a favorite in the IT sector. BofA strategists have set a 12-month price target of 1 1,500 per share, suggesting growth potential of another 24% from where the stock was trading late Thursday morning

Semiconductor market growth will continue until mid-2026, the industry will be on the rise-BofA04.06.24, 14:41 • 13840 views

"NVDA is well positioned to enable the ІТ 3 trillion IT industry to provide artificial intelligence services. Despite the claims of competitors (AMD, Intel, custom chips or ASICs), we see NVDA as a multi – year leader in performance, pipeline, functionality, scale and developer support," the note says.

Vivek Daria, the bank's senior semiconductor analyst, added that he believes the company's stock will dominate the computer market over the next decade. this is because the IT sector is going through "infrastructure renewal cycles lasting several decades," and markets are seeing the beginning of the next ten-year cycle, Arya said.

"We think spending could be between.250 billion and мільярдів 500 billion a year, and Nvidia is leading the way," he told Yahoo Finance this week.

Nvidia's stock has been booming for the past 18 months, ever since OpenAI released ChatGPT and launched an arms race in artificial intelligence. Nvidia's chip turned out to be essentially the only game in the world when it comes to creating artificial intelligence models that caught the attention of consumers and Wall Street investors.

On Wednesday, the company's shares hit new records: the company's total market capitalization was ahead of Apple and the company became the second largest in the world.

Nvidia value surges past $3tn and overtakes Apple06.06.24, 08:47 • 15703 views

Nvidia shares will experience a 10-to-1 split on Friday, which could be a catalyst for further growth as the lower stock price helps attract more attention from retail investors.

Nvidia's" bearish " forecasts, as noted, are rare, although some forecasters doubt whether the company will be able to continue its rapid growth. Analysts warn that the stock could eventually fall sharply as it faces falling demand and increased competition in the GPU market.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyTechnologies
openaiOpenAI
chatgptChatGPT
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising