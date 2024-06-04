Semiconductor market growth will continue until mid-2026, the industry will be on the rise-BofA

According to Bank of America, the high trend in the semiconductor market is very far from complete, chip stocks will not reach a peak until mid - 2026-this will be affected by the development of artificial intelligence, reports UNN with reference to Business Insider.

Details

As demand for artificial intelligence has significantly engulfed markets, the SOX semiconductor tracking index has outpaced benchmark indexes and is currently up 26% since the beginning of 2024.

The global semiconductor market will grow this year to a record 588 billion dollars

At the same time, the chip industry often experiences 10 quarters of growth. Previously, the industry experienced a downturn.

The current cycle started at the end of the 23rd year, so we are only in the third quarter. Most likely, the growth will continue until the middle of the 26th year. Shares of chip manufacturers (Sox) change direction in 6-9 months. Semiconductors may peak around 2025 or a year later. - according to Bank of America.

