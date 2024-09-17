A helicopter with three people on board goes missing in the Amur region

A Robinson R66 helicopter carrying three people disappeared in the Amur region. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies in the region, noting that search operations are underway, UNN reports.

Details

“Over the past day, an emergency was registered on the territory of the Zeya municipal district: On September 16, 2024, the emergency beacon of the Robinson R66 helicopter No. 07424 went off. The aircraft was carrying out an unregistered flight on the territory of the Zeya Municipal District, with three people on board,” the statement said.

The agency clarified that, according to the chief engineer of Hergu, two ground teams from the company, consisting of eight people and two pieces of equipment, are involved in the search.

As of the morning of September 17, search operations continue.

