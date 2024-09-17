ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
A helicopter with three people on board goes missing in the Amur region

A helicopter with three people on board goes missing in the Amur region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15960 views

A Robinson R66 helicopter with three people on board disappeared in the Zeya municipal district of the Amur region. Search operations are ongoing, with two ground teams from Hergu involved.

A Robinson R66 helicopter carrying three people disappeared in the Amur region. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies in the region, noting that search operations are underway, UNN reports.

Details

“Over the past day, an emergency was registered on the territory of the Zeya municipal district: On September 16, 2024, the emergency beacon of the Robinson R66 helicopter No. 07424 went off. The aircraft was carrying out an unregistered flight on the territory of the Zeya Municipal District, with three people on board,” the statement said.

The agency clarified that, according to the chief engineer of Hergu, two ground teams from the company, consisting of eight people and two pieces of equipment, are involved in the search.

As of the morning of September 17, search operations continue.

In Russia, two schoolchildren burned down an Mi-8 helicopter: what is known11.09.24, 11:34 • 14423 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologies

