In Russia, two schoolchildren burned down an Mi-8 helicopter: what is known

In Novoyarsk, Russia, two schoolchildren burned down an Mi-8 helicopter. They were promised 5 million rubles for this. The boys received the task to set fire to the helicopter via Telegram. Baza writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, on the night of September 11, two boys aged 13 and 14 sneaked onto the territory of the helicopter landing pad at the Noyabrsk airport, then doused an Mi-8 helicopter that was standing there with fuel and set it on fire.

The guys ran away, but were detained less than an hour later.

It is noted that after they doused the helicopter with liquid, the men decided to smoke and then threw a cigarette at the helicopter. However, there was no fire. Then one of the guys smoked a second cigarette and then stuck it into the liquid. At that moment, there was an explosion.

As a result, the boys' faces were severely burned, so after running a little distance from the airport, the schoolchildren had to call an ambulance. The doctors took the arsonists to the hospital.

It is noted that the helicopter burned down almost completely - only the tail remained.

During a conversation with law enforcement officers, the schoolchildren said that they had been promised 5 million rubles for their "work". The boys also confessed that a few days ago they had set fire to a cell tower. For this, they received 30 thousand rubles.

Appendix

Later it became known that Timur and Sasha had entered the protected area through a hole in the fence. They escaped through this hole.

At the same time, the father of one of the students is currently serving in the war in Ukraine.

