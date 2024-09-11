In Russia, two schoolchildren burned down an Mi-8 helicopter: what is known

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
09:14 AM • 123057 views

08:00 AM • 79335 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 81939 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 133684 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 95744 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98904 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100488 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

April 2, 10:51 AM • 152118 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

April 2, 10:44 AM • 210642 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

April 2, 09:04 AM • 195084 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

April 3, 04:28 AM • 74478 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118544 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59627 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27654 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19306 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

01:03 PM • 4028 views

09:14 AM • 123058 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 120408 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
April 3, 06:00 AM • 133685 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 541203 views
"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

12:01 PM • 9510 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 20628 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 28977 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 60925 views

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

April 2, 12:49 PM • 142517 views
In Russia, two schoolchildren burned down an Mi-8 helicopter: what is known

In Russia, two schoolchildren burned down an Mi-8 helicopter: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14445 views

Two teenagers set fire to an Mi-8 helicopter in Novosibirsk for the promised 5 million rubles. They also confessed to setting fire to a cell tower for 30 thousand rubles.

In Novoyarsk, Russia, two schoolchildren burned down an Mi-8 helicopter. They were promised 5 million rubles for this. The boys received the task to set fire to the helicopter via Telegram. Baza writes about it, UNN reports

Details

Reportedly, on the night of September 11, two boys aged 13 and 14 sneaked onto the territory of the helicopter landing pad at the Noyabrsk airport, then doused an Mi-8 helicopter that was standing there with fuel and set it on fire.

The guys ran away, but were detained less than an hour later.

It is noted that after they doused the helicopter with liquid, the men decided to smoke and then threw a cigarette at the helicopter. However, there was no fire. Then one of the guys smoked a second cigarette and then stuck it into the liquid. At that moment, there was an explosion.

As a result, the boys' faces were severely burned, so after running a little distance from the airport, the schoolchildren had to call an ambulance. The doctors took the arsonists to the hospital.

It is noted that the helicopter burned down almost completely - only the tail remained.

During a conversation with law enforcement officers, the schoolchildren said that they had been promised 5 million rubles for their "work". The boys also confessed that a few days ago they had set fire to a cell tower. For this, they received 30 thousand rubles.

 Appendix

Later it became known that Timur and Sasha had entered the protected area through a hole in the fence. They escaped through this hole.

The guys received the task to set fire to the helicopter via Telegram. They were promised 5 million rubles for their "work".

At the same time, the father of one of the students is currently serving in the war in Ukraine. 

An explosion occurs in Yekaterinburg. The anti-terrorist commission announced the “neutralization of the threat”11.09.24, 08:50 • 13645 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
