An explosion occurs in Yekaterinburg. The anti-terrorist commission announced the “neutralization of the threat”

An explosion occurs in Yekaterinburg. The anti-terrorist commission announced the “neutralization of the threat”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13634 views

An explosion occurred in Yekaterinburg near the Yantarna Dolina residential complex. The Anti-Terrorist Commission reported that the threat was neutralized, one person was injured and three cars were damaged.

On the morning of September 11, an explosion occurred near a local residential complex in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The Anti-Terrorist Commission reported that the threat was “neutralized,” and one person was injured. Astra writes about it, UNN reports . 

Details

The explosion occurred near the unfinished Yantarna Dolina residential complex. The Anti-Terrorist Commission of the Sverdlovsk Region confirmed the incident without specifying what caused it.

“The threat has now been neutralized. A set of measures is being implemented to ensure security in the area of the incident,” the agency said in a statement.

One person was hospitalized and three cars were damaged.

The area is currently cordoned off, and security forces and emergency services are working at the scene. Three fire trucks and three ambulances, as well as a helicopter with medics were spotted at the scene. 

A large fire broke out at a chemical plant in Germany11.09.24, 04:54 • 22885 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

