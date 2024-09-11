A large fire broke out at a chemical plant in Germany

A large fire has broken out at the Grillo-Werke AG chemical plant in Germany, which produces sulfur and zinc products. According to Bild's sources in the emergency services, one person was injured. More than 200 firefighters are involved in extinguishing the fire. The authorities urged residents of the surrounding areas to close their windows due to the threat of toxic smoke spreading, UNN reports.

Details

The Grillo chemical plant, which specializes in the production of zinc and sulfur products, is located in the Hamborn district of Duisburg, Germany. The company's press service told Bild that the fire started around 16:20 local time (17:20 Kyiv time). According to eyewitnesses, two powerful explosions occurred about 10 minutes after the fire started.

“A large-scale firefighting operation is underway using respiratory protection equipment. The operation is not expected to be completed at this time,” Bild quoted a representative of the operational services as saying.

Duisburg administration spokesman Falco Firlus said that the fire had engulfed one of the plant's production halls. He also noted that a fire shutter in the room where the sulfuric acid tank is located automatically activated.

The footage published by Bild shows the burning roofs of several buildings at the plant. Another large center of fire is visible around a cluster of external communications, and several operational staff members wearing special protective masks are standing near the plant's fence.

Explosion occurs at a petrochemical plant in Bashkiria in Russia: three injured