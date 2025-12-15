Group of teenagers started a fight near the Alley of Memory in Irpin: police are investigating the circumstances

$42.190.08
12:05 PM • 1202 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 4940 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 10577 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 13101 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 15684 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 16288 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 17476 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24046 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 32701 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 28734 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operationDecember 15, 03:20 AM • 22155 views
Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operationsDecember 15, 04:27 AM • 4944 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab woundsDecember 15, 04:45 AM • 16640 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhotoDecember 15, 05:02 AM • 22453 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 6784 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 2422 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 68942 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 85188 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 71188 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 80491 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 18050 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 35503 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 37073 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 41613 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 76297 views
Group of teenagers started a fight near the Alley of Memory in Irpin: police are investigating the circumstances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

A fight between teenagers was recorded near the Alley of Memory of Heroes in Irpin. The Bucha district police are conducting an investigation and identifying those involved.

Group of teenagers started a fight near the Alley of Memory in Irpin: police are investigating the circumstances

A fight involving teenagers occurred near the Alley of Memory in Irpin, Kyiv region; police are investigating the circumstances, the National Police Department in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

While monitoring social networks, a video was found on one of the Telegram channels showing a fight between young men. It was established that the incident occurred in the city of Irpin, near the Alley of Memory to the Heroes who died defending the country during the war.

- reported the police.

Details

Law enforcement officers entered the information into the Unified Register of Applications and Reports on Criminal Offenses and Other Events.

"Currently, police officers are conducting a check and identifying the persons involved in this event, after which a legal qualification will be provided in accordance with current legislation," the report says.

Minors started a fight in a park in Kharkiv: the police took up the case28.11.25, 15:41 • 3741 view

Julia Shramko

