Group of teenagers started a fight near the Alley of Memory in Irpin: police are investigating the circumstances

A fight involving teenagers occurred near the Alley of Memory in Irpin, Kyiv region; police are investigating the circumstances, the National Police Department in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

While monitoring social networks, a video was found on one of the Telegram channels showing a fight between young men. It was established that the incident occurred in the city of Irpin, near the Alley of Memory to the Heroes who died defending the country during the war. - reported the police.

Details

Law enforcement officers entered the information into the Unified Register of Applications and Reports on Criminal Offenses and Other Events.

"Currently, police officers are conducting a check and identifying the persons involved in this event, after which a legal qualification will be provided in accordance with current legislation," the report says.

