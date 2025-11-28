Minors started a fight in a park in Kharkiv: the police took up the case

A fight between minors occurred in a park in Kharkiv, police identified all participants and are investigating the circumstances, the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"Kharkiv police identified the participants of the fight between minors, a video of which was circulated on social networks," the police reported.

As noted, on November 27, while monitoring the Internet, police discovered a publication with a video recording of a fight between minors. The incident took place in a park on Yuriev Boulevard.

Law enforcement officers reported that they "identified all participants in the incident."

"Currently, an investigation is underway and all circumstances of the conflict are being clarified," the report says.

Earlier, local publics circulated a video of the fight, which showed girls.

