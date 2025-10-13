Fight at Obolon metro station: police opened criminal proceedings over attack by group of teenagers

On the evening of October 12, a mass brawl occurred in the capital's subway, which police had to stop. Around 9:30 p.m. on the platform of the "Obolon" station, a group of young men attacked a 24-year-old man, knocked him to the floor, and began to beat him with their hands and feet. Law enforcement officers reported this, UNN writes.

Law enforcement officers who were on duty nearby promptly intervened in the situation, stopped the skirmish, and took all participants to the subway police room. Fortunately, the victim sustained only bodily injuries without life-threatening consequences.

As investigators established, five teenagers aged 13 to 17 and two of their older companions – 19 and 21 years old – were involved in the fight. According to the attackers, the conflict allegedly erupted after the man "insulted" their acquaintance who was nearby.

After the incident, law enforcement officers questioned the minors and handed them over to their parents, while the older participants in the event were interrogated as part of an open criminal proceeding.

Investigators of the police department qualified the event under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – "gross violation of public order committed by a group of persons out of obvious disrespect for society."

Pre-trial investigation is currently underway: law enforcement officers are clarifying all the details of the conflict, checking video from surveillance cameras, and establishing whether the attackers' actions could have shown signs of prior conspiracy.

