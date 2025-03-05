A fake about problems with Starlink is spreading online after Zelensky's visit to the US - NSDC CCD
The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refuted the fake article by CNN about disruptions in Starlink's operation at the front. It has been confirmed that such a publication does not exist on CNN's resources, and the image is a forgery.
"Hostile TG channels are spreading a fake CNN article about allegedly regular disruptions in the operation of Starlink at the front after the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the USA," the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council stated.
After analyzing the official resources of the CNN television company, the Center reportedly "found out that such an article does not actually exist." "The image is a forgery created to spread the fake," the message states.
"The purpose of such a disinformation campaign is to provoke panic in Ukrainian society and demoralize the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council explained.
Earlier, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council already debunked a video fake that was also spread in the name of CNN, claiming that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to meet with Elon Musk in the coming days to convince him to turn off Starlink in Ukraine.