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A drone struck the roof of a 16-story building in Kharkiv, injuring two people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

In Kharkiv, a drone attack damaged the roof of a 16-story building and approximately 30 windows. Two people are reported to have been injured.

A drone struck the roof of a 16-story building in Kharkiv, injuring two people

The enemy attacked Kharkiv on the evening of Sunday, October 18. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, an enemy drone strike on the roof of a 16-story building in the city's Saltivskyi district was recorded.

Preliminarily, about thirty windows were damaged

- Terekhov stated.

Later, he уточнив that information had been received about two people injured in the attack.

We remind you

The enemy struck Kharkiv with ballistic weapons on the evening of Saturday, October 17. Four people were injured.

russia attacked Kharkiv with "parcel bombs," among those injured were two teenagers16.10.26, 22:59 • 4649 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
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Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv