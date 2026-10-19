A drone struck the roof of a 16-story building in Kharkiv, injuring two people

The enemy attacked Kharkiv on the evening of Sunday, October 18. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, an enemy drone strike on the roof of a 16-story building in the city's Saltivskyi district was recorded.

Preliminarily, about thirty windows were damaged - Terekhov stated.

Later, he уточнив that information had been received about two people injured in the attack.

We remind you

The enemy struck Kharkiv with ballistic weapons on the evening of Saturday, October 17. Four people were injured.

russia attacked Kharkiv with "parcel bombs," among those injured were two teenagers