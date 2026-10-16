A drone crashed and exploded in Moldova

In Moldova, a drone was reported to have crashed and exploded amid reports of a possible violation of the country’s airspace. The country’s Ministry of Defense reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the recorded data, an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed and exploded in a field outside the settlement of Codrenii Noi, in the direction of the village of Scăieni, Dondușeni District.

Other circumstances are being established.

The Ministry of Defense urged people who discover any unidentified objects or debris not to touch or move them.

Earlier, the Air Operations Center of Moldova’s National Army reported a possible unauthorized flight in the national airspace at 16:22 near the village of Sobari, Soroca District.

Recall

During the night of October 15–16, Moldova’s surveillance systems recorded four cases of drones violating the country’s airspace from the direction of Ukraine.

The first object was in the airspace from 23:02 to 23:20, the second from 3:37 to 3:38, and the third from 3:46 to 3:48. The fourth drone was detected at 05:59 heading toward the settlement of Căplani. At 06:00, it left Moldova’s airspace in the direction of Olănești.At 06:00, the aircraft left the airspace of the Republic of Moldova in the direction of the settlement of Olănești (Moldova).

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