A civilian man died in Sumy region as a result of an FPV drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

A 52-year-old resident of the Esman community died in Sumy region as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack. The man was going for water when he was attacked by an enemy drone.

A civilian man died in Sumy region as a result of an FPV drone attack

In Sumy Oblast, a civilian was killed as a result of a Russian attack. The man was hit by an FPV drone while going for water. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, today in Sumy Oblast, a civilian man died as a result of an enemy attack. A 52-year-old resident of the Esman community was going for water when he was attacked by a Russian FPV drone. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased

 - the post says.

Additionally

Russian troops continue to use drones at low altitudes, attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This is part of Russia's strategy to prolong the war and postpone peace negotiations.

Alla Kiosak

