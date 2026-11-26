File pic: MOD

A possible bomb threat was reported at a Royal Navy training facility in Britain, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

Police in Britain responded to a report of a possible bomb threat at a Royal Navy training facility; however, according to available information, the situation has already been resolved.

The threat was made by telephone.

An investigation is underway into the incident that occurred at the HMS Excellent base.

It is currently known that nothing dangerous was found.

British military and civilian police arrived at the scene — Whale Island in Portsmouth — in connection with what one source described as a "security-related incident."

The area was cordoned off.

The British RAF is hiding fighter jets due to the threat of drone attacks