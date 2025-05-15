A 21-year-old Ukrainian is suspected of setting fire to Keir Starmer's house in Britain

British law enforcement officers have charged a 21-year-old Ukrainian man on suspicion of setting fire to two houses and a car belonging to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer. The man was detained and arrested on May 13. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC and Sky News.

Details

Ukrainian Roman Lavrynovych is accused of three arsons with the intention of causing harm to people's lives, British law enforcement officers noted.

Lavrynovych was arrested on the morning of May 13 and remains in custody after obtaining a warrant to extend the term of detention. He is due to appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 16 - police said.

According to the investigation, Lavrynovych set fire to a car in Kentish Town in north London, Starmer's private house on the same street and another house where Starmer lived before becoming Prime Minister, which is now being rented out. No one was injured, but the front door of one of the houses was damaged.

As a result of the arson, no one was injured, but the front door of one of the houses was damaged. The investigation is being conducted by the counter-terrorism unit of the London police, as the attacks are related to a high-profile public figure.

