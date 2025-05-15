$41.540.04
A 21-year-old Ukrainian is suspected of setting fire to Keir Starmer's house in Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

In Great Britain, on May 13, a 21-year-old citizen of Ukraine was detained, who is accused of trying to set fire to two houses of the country's prime minister, Keir Starmer, and a car. This was reported by the London police.

A 21-year-old Ukrainian is suspected of setting fire to Keir Starmer's house in Britain

British law enforcement officers have charged a 21-year-old Ukrainian man on suspicion of setting fire to two houses and a car belonging to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer. The man was detained and arrested on May 13. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC and Sky News.

Details

Ukrainian Roman Lavrynovych is accused of three arsons with the intention of causing harm to people's lives, British law enforcement officers noted.

Lavrynovych was arrested on the morning of May 13 and remains in custody after obtaining a warrant to extend the term of detention. He is due to appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 16

- police said.

According to the investigation, Lavrynovych set fire to a car in Kentish Town in north London, Starmer's private house on the same street and another house where Starmer lived before becoming Prime Minister, which is now being rented out. No one was injured, but the front door of one of the houses was damaged. 

As a result of the arson, no one was injured, but the front door of one of the houses was damaged. The investigation is being conducted by the counter-terrorism unit of the London police, as the attacks are related to a high-profile public figure.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 12, a fire broke out in a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Kentish Town area. The fire was extinguished, the entrance was damaged, and no one was injured.

On May 13, a 21-year-old man was detained in London on suspicion of setting fire to the house of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Other incidents involving the official are also being investigated.

In the US, the house of the Governor of Pennsylvania was set on fire: the suspect was detained14.04.25, 09:12 • 3881 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Keir Starmer
United Kingdom
London
