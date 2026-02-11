99% of all military aid to Ukraine came from NATO - Rutte

Almost all military aid to Ukraine has been received from members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The Ukrainian people will not be able to withstand the war on their own, nor ensure a just peace, so support from partners remains critically important. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by UNN.

He recalled that during his recent visit to Ukraine, he personally witnessed the consequences of Russia's continuous strikes, particularly on critical civilian infrastructure. According to Rutte, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to break Ukrainians and weaken their resolve, but Ukraine and its people have repeatedly proven that this will not happen.

The NATO Secretary General emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion almost four years ago, the Alliance's allies and partners have supported Ukraine not only with words but with concrete actions. According to him, 99% of all military aid to Ukraine came from NATO countries and partners.

Rutte noted that the Alliance continues to strengthen coordination and delivery of assistance. In particular, support is coordinated through NATO command in Wiesbaden, training and analysis of combat experience are carried out at the training center, political interaction takes place within the framework of the Ukraine-NATO Council, and practical assistance is provided through a comprehensive support package.

Separately, he emphasized the importance of the PURL initiative, which provides vital American equipment to Ukraine through funding from allies and partners. According to Rutte, this aid saves Ukrainian lives every day.

