02:43 PM • 840 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 7048 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 10220 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 14305 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 25123 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 22526 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 37009 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 37550 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 33030 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32474 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

99% of all military aid to Ukraine came from NATO - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine received almost all military aid from the Alliance. Partner support is critically important for Ukraine.

99% of all military aid to Ukraine came from NATO - Rutte

Almost all military aid to Ukraine has been received from members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The Ukrainian people will not be able to withstand the war on their own, nor ensure a just peace, so support from partners remains critically important. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by UNN.

Details

He recalled that during his recent visit to Ukraine, he personally witnessed the consequences of Russia's continuous strikes, particularly on critical civilian infrastructure. According to Rutte, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to break Ukrainians and weaken their resolve, but Ukraine and its people have repeatedly proven that this will not happen.

The NATO Secretary General emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion almost four years ago, the Alliance's allies and partners have supported Ukraine not only with words but with concrete actions. According to him, 99% of all military aid to Ukraine came from NATO countries and partners.

Rutte noted that the Alliance continues to strengthen coordination and delivery of assistance. In particular, support is coordinated through NATO command in Wiesbaden, training and analysis of combat experience are carried out at the training center, political interaction takes place within the framework of the Ukraine-NATO Council, and practical assistance is provided through a comprehensive support package.

Separately, he emphasized the importance of the PURL initiative, which provides vital American equipment to Ukraine through funding from allies and partners. According to Rutte, this aid saves Ukrainian lives every day.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces General Eirik Kristoffersen warned of a possible Russian invasion of the country's northern territories. The goal could be to create a buffer zone to protect the nuclear arsenal on the Kola Peninsula.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

