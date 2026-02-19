98 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is attacking in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, 98 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched artillery attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Bezsalyvka, Rohizne, Volfyne, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna in Sumy Oblast. - the summary states.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, there were 11 combat engagements with the enemy, five of which are still ongoing. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 41 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Veterynarne, Zelene, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, and towards Zarubynka, Chuhunivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times towards the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Novoosinove. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by the invaders in the area of Shandryholove and towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman. Another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, three combat engagements with the enemy are ongoing in the area of Ozerne, Riznykivka, and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried to advance once on the positions of our troops in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 29 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and towards Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the area of the settlement of Sosnivka and in the direction of Dobropillia. One combat engagement is ongoing. Ivanivka, Havrylivka, and Andriivka-Klevtsove were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks by the occupiers in the directions of the settlements of Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Zelene, and in the area of Huliaipole. Four combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft attacked the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Lisne, Liubytske, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far, the General Staff summarized.

