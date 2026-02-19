98 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is attacking in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

$43.290.03
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 7202 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 10189 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 18685 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM • 21986 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM • 22940 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 22669 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 17592 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 32442 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 72820 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 51384 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 484 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 7212 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 18689 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
98 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is attacking in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Since the beginning of the day, 98 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. The enemy is actively advancing in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, carrying out artillery shelling and air strikes.

98 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is attacking in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, 98 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched artillery attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Bezsalyvka, Rohizne, Volfyne, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna in Sumy Oblast.

- the summary states.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, there were 11 combat engagements with the enemy, five of which are still ongoing. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 41 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Veterynarne, Zelene, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, and towards Zarubynka, Chuhunivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times towards the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Novoosinove. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by the invaders in the area of Shandryholove and towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman. Another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, three combat engagements with the enemy are ongoing in the area of Ozerne, Riznykivka, and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried to advance once on the positions of our troops in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 29 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and towards Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the area of the settlement of Sosnivka and in the direction of Dobropillia. One combat engagement is ongoing. Ivanivka, Havrylivka, and Andriivka-Klevtsove were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks by the occupiers in the directions of the settlements of Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Zelene, and in the area of Huliaipole. Four combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft attacked the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Lisne, Liubytske, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far, the General Staff summarized.

Number of battles on the front line increased per day - General Staff updated the map by directions19.02.26, 08:30 • 3572 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Sumy Oblast
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka