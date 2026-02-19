Number of battles on the front line increased per day - General Staff updated the map by directions

237 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is almost half more than the day before, with the largest number of directions falling on the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 19, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 237 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 88 air strikes, dropping 270 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4524 kamikaze drones and carried out 2769 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 127 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly near Orestopil, Pokrovske, Pidhavrylivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Serhiivka, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Tersianka, Orikhiv, Zirnytsia, and Barvynivka.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two command posts, three areas of concentration of manpower, an electronic warfare station, and an enemy cannon.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place yesterday, the enemy carried out 139 shellings, 11 of which were with the use of MLRS. They also launched two air strikes using five KABs.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders four times in the areas of Vilcha, Fyholivka, Zelene, and Zarubynka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the Kurylivka area.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Drobysheve, Stavky, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped eight attempts by the occupiers to advance towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka, Platonivka, and Pazeno yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk direction, according to updated information, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Bondarne, Fedorivka, and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Rusynyi Yar, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 42 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Bilytske, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked ten times. They tried to advance towards Ivanivka, Ternove, Danylivka, Vyshneve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Sosnivka, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, 49 attacks by the occupiers took place - in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Sviatopetrivka, and Verkhnia Tersa.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor carried out four attacks in the directions of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and Prymorske.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

