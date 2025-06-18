95 battles on the front: hottest on the Pokrovsk, North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions

Since the beginning of the current day, there have already been 95 battles on the front line, the hottest areas being the Pokrovsk and North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, according to the report at 4 p.m. on June 18, writes UNN.

The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupation forces. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians, destroy Ukrainian cities and villages. Currently, the total number of combat clashes is 95 - the General Staff reported.

Today, communities of the settlements of Klyusy in Chernihiv region; Porozok, Zarichne, Pokrovka, Mar’ine, Bratenytsia, Novovasylivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Mezenivka, Myropilske in Sumy region; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire, as indicated.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 enemy attacks today, and four more clashes are ongoing. Enemy aviation carried out two strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs in the process. In addition, the enemy carried out 87 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from multiple rocket launch systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction today, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and Dovhenke, and also carried out an air strike on the area of the settlement of Lobanivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupation forces carried out two attacks in the direction of Stepova Novoselivka and near Zahryzove. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekiivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the direction of Karpivka today. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions twice in the areas of Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka, Predtechine, Novomarkove, Bondarne, and Stupochky. Units of the defense forces repelled all 12 attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into our defenses in the areas of Toretsk and Dyliivka. Our defenders repelled five enemy assault actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupation forces have made 24 attempts to push our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Myrnye, Promin, Myrnograd, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Novopidhirne. Defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 19 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight assault actions by enemy troops, and three more clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Veseloe, Myrnoe, Vilnoe, Novoselka, Vilnoe Pole, and Shevchenko. The settlements of Novodarivka and Olhivka were subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaypole direction, enemy aircraft carried out strikes with unguided aerial missiles on Huliaypole and Malynivka, the enemy did not conduct any assault actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no combat engagements were recorded, as indicated.

