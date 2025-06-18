95 battles on the front: hottest on the Pokrovsk, North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 1384 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 23903 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 28567 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 50746 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 100747 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 64826 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 76032 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 104361 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 221313 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 223977 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5.5m/s
40%
749mm
Popular news
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21June 18, 04:45 AM • 100298 views
Flights to tourist Bali canceled after volcano eruption in IndonesiaJune 18, 05:19 AM • 24754 views
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading 09:07 AM • 50567 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News11:20 AM • 38089 views
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble12:54 PM • 14648 views
Publications
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 13537 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 23896 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 155054 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 381825 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 428103 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mikhail Fedorov
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 94297 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 151641 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 162628 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 221428 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119070 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

95 battles on the front: hottest on the Pokrovsk, North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 95 combat clashes on the front, with the enemy most actively operating in the Pokrovsk and North-Slobozhansky directions. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the invaders' offensive in all directions.

95 battles on the front: hottest on the Pokrovsk, North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions

Since the beginning of the current day, there have already been 95 battles on the front line, the hottest areas being the Pokrovsk and North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, according to the report at 4 p.m. on June 18, writes UNN.

The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupation forces. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians, destroy Ukrainian cities and villages. Currently, the total number of combat clashes is 95

- the General Staff reported.

Today, communities of the settlements of Klyusy in Chernihiv region; Porozok, Zarichne, Pokrovka, Mar’ine, Bratenytsia, Novovasylivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Mezenivka, Myropilske in Sumy region; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire, as indicated.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 enemy attacks today, and four more clashes are ongoing. Enemy aviation carried out two strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs in the process. In addition, the enemy carried out 87 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from multiple rocket launch systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction today, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and Dovhenke, and also carried out an air strike on the area of the settlement of Lobanivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupation forces carried out two attacks in the direction of Stepova Novoselivka and near Zahryzove. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekiivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the direction of Karpivka today. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions twice in the areas of Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka, Predtechine, Novomarkove, Bondarne, and Stupochky. Units of the defense forces repelled all 12 attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into our defenses in the areas of Toretsk and Dyliivka. Our defenders repelled five enemy assault actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupation forces have made 24 attempts to push our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Myrnye, Promin, Myrnograd, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Novopidhirne. Defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 19 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight assault actions by enemy troops, and three more clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Veseloe, Myrnoe, Vilnoe, Novoselka, Vilnoe Pole, and Shevchenko. The settlements of Novodarivka and Olhivka were subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaypole direction, enemy aircraft carried out strikes with unguided aerial missiles on Huliaypole and Malynivka, the enemy did not conduct any assault actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no combat engagements were recorded, as indicated.

General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area16.06.25, 09:29 • 80568 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Myrnohrad
Chernihiv Oblast
Toretsk
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9