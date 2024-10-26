90 combat engagements with the occupants today: 20 of them in the Pokrovsk sector

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM

They are sending fake "circles" in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
90 combat engagements with the occupants today: 20 of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22971 views

russian troops conducted 90 combat engagements along the frontline, the hottest being in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy is actively using aviation and anti-aircraft guns, especially in eastern and southern Ukraine.

90 combat engagements with the occupants today: 20 of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 90. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the occupants continue to use aviation, in particular, UAVs, and carry out attacks in almost all directions of the east and south of our country, especially actively in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. The defense forces are holding the line and taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough.

The occupier does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The areas of such settlements as Khrinivka, Oleksandrivka, Yablunivka, Basivka, Tymofiivka and Pokrovka came under enemy fire. Enemy aircraft also carried out an air strike in the area of Khrapivshchyna, dropping two guided bombs

- the statement said.

According to available information, the enemy conducted 18 air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using 29 combat aircraft.

5,000 soldiers from North Korea will be transferred to kursk region by Monday - NYT26.10.24, 17:12 • 54994 views

Seven combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. Three more combat engagements near Starytsia are still ongoing.

Our troops repelled five militants' assaults near Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Berestove and Pershotravneve in the Kupyansk sector. Three more firefights are taking place near Kruhlyakivka and Kindrashivka. The enemy is actively using aviation. Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove were hit by anti-aircraft guns, and Berestove came under attack from unguided aerial missiles.

In the Liman sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, is attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske, Serebryanka and Hryhorivka. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 12 combat engagements in this area, four of which are still ongoing.

In the Siverskiy sector, the occupants attacked twice in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions near Shcherbynivka six times. Three attacks have already been repelled.

The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske sector. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Mykolaivka and Selydove. So far, the enemy has made 20 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions, 12 attacks have been repelled by our defenders. The occupants dropped a bomb near Myrnohrad.

Eleven firefights continue in the Kurakhove sector in the areas of Izmailivka, Stepanivka, Novodmitrivka, Novoselydivka, Hystre, Dale, Antonivka, Yelizavetivka, Katerynivka. Seven enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

On the Orikhivske direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Novodanylivka. The invaders actively used aircraft in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaki.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks. The occupants launched an air strike on the town of Lviv, using unguided aerial missiles.

192 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively storming the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces26.10.24, 09:38 • 20047 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Sums
Kharkiv
