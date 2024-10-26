90 combat engagements with the occupants today: 20 of them in the Pokrovsk sector
Kyiv • UNN
russian troops conducted 90 combat engagements along the frontline, the hottest being in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy is actively using aviation and anti-aircraft guns, especially in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 90. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is reported that the occupants continue to use aviation, in particular, UAVs, and carry out attacks in almost all directions of the east and south of our country, especially actively in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. The defense forces are holding the line and taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough.
The occupier does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The areas of such settlements as Khrinivka, Oleksandrivka, Yablunivka, Basivka, Tymofiivka and Pokrovka came under enemy fire. Enemy aircraft also carried out an air strike in the area of Khrapivshchyna, dropping two guided bombs
According to available information, the enemy conducted 18 air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using 29 combat aircraft.
Seven combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. Three more combat engagements near Starytsia are still ongoing.
Our troops repelled five militants' assaults near Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Berestove and Pershotravneve in the Kupyansk sector. Three more firefights are taking place near Kruhlyakivka and Kindrashivka. The enemy is actively using aviation. Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove were hit by anti-aircraft guns, and Berestove came under attack from unguided aerial missiles.
In the Liman sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, is attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske, Serebryanka and Hryhorivka. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 12 combat engagements in this area, four of which are still ongoing.
In the Siverskiy sector, the occupants attacked twice in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, one firefight is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions near Shcherbynivka six times. Three attacks have already been repelled.
The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske sector. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Mykolaivka and Selydove. So far, the enemy has made 20 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions, 12 attacks have been repelled by our defenders. The occupants dropped a bomb near Myrnohrad.
Eleven firefights continue in the Kurakhove sector in the areas of Izmailivka, Stepanivka, Novodmitrivka, Novoselydivka, Hystre, Dale, Antonivka, Yelizavetivka, Katerynivka. Seven enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.
On the Orikhivske direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Novodanylivka. The invaders actively used aircraft in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaki.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks. The occupants launched an air strike on the town of Lviv, using unguided aerial missiles.
