192 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively storming the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops conducted 192 combat engagements, attacking most actively in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. The enemy conducted 91 air strikes and fired over 4,300 times at Ukrainian positions.
There were 192 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Russian troops were most active in storming the positions of the Defense Forces at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of the morning of October 26, UNN reports .
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using eight missiles, as well as 91 air strikes, and dropped 139 UAVs. In addition, it made over 4,300 attacks, including 142 from multiple launch rocket systems.
Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, one strike on artillery systems.
In the Kharkiv sector , four hostile attacks took place in the area of Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Vyshneve 17 times over the last day.
In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 24 times. He tried to advance near six different settlements. The main efforts were made in the areas of Hrekivka, Terny, Torske and Serebryansky forest.
In the Northern sector , the occupants tried to advance six times in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Vyymka, all attacks were repelled, the enemy was not successful.
In the Kramatorsk sector , the occupants attacked once in the area of Chasovyi Yar.
In Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out three attacks in the area of Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders stopped 46 assault and offensive actions near Lysivka, Selydove and Myroliubivka.
In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 41 attacks near Horoshne, Katerynivka and Novodmytrivka.
In the Vremivsk sector, according to updated information, the enemy made 22 attacks on our positions in the areas of Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka.
In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants did not conduct any assault operations, shelling localities using all available types of weapons and conducting air strikes.
In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions three times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.
No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .
On the border with Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the enemy is actively using guided aerial bombs and attack UAVs in the areas of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and conducts artillery shelling.
Russian CABs are also exploding on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where our troops are conducting an operation. According to the available information, the enemy conducted 35 air strikes over the last day, using 47 guided bombs.
Ukrainian soldiers are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers. They are depleting the enemy's combat potential along the entire front line and in the rear.