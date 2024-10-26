192 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively storming the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 22138 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 117305 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 174586 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 109771 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345843 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174622 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145636 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196360 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125160 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108255 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
0m/s
66%
Popular news

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM • 9692 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 9226 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 7922 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 9036 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 6698 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 820 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 22149 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88859 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 117327 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 174602 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22812 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25462 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39339 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47846 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136374 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

192 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively storming the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20047 views

Russian troops conducted 192 combat engagements, attacking most actively in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. The enemy conducted 91 air strikes and fired over 4,300 times at Ukrainian positions.

192 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively storming the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

There were 192 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Russian troops were most active in storming the positions of the Defense Forces at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of the morning of October 26, UNN reports

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using eight missiles, as well as 91 air strikes, and dropped 139 UAVs. In addition, it made over 4,300 attacks, including 142 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, one strike on artillery systems.

In the Kharkiv sector , four hostile attacks took place in the area of Vovchansk

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Vyshneve 17 times over the last day.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 24 times. He tried to advance near six different settlements. The main efforts were made in the areas of Hrekivka, Terny, Torske and Serebryansky forest.

russian losses in the war per day: 1690 occupants26.10.24, 08:00 • 58211 views

In the Northern sector , the occupants tried to advance six times in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Vyymka, all attacks were repelled, the enemy was not successful.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the occupants attacked once in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out three attacks in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders stopped 46 assault and offensive actions near Lysivka, Selydove and Myroliubivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 41 attacks near Horoshne, Katerynivka and Novodmytrivka. 

In the Vremivsk sector, according to updated information, the enemy made 22 attacks on our positions in the areas of Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants did not conduct any assault operations, shelling localities using all available types of weapons and conducting air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions three times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .

The enemy is trying to advance: fighting continues in the area of Chasovyi Yar25.10.24, 17:21 • 23779 views

On the border with Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the enemy is actively using guided aerial bombs and attack UAVs in the areas of Ukrainian  settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and conducts artillery shelling. 

Russian CABs are also exploding on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where our troops are conducting an operation. According to the available information, the enemy conducted 35 air strikes over the last day, using 47 guided bombs.  

Ukrainian soldiers are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers. They are depleting the enemy's combat potential along the entire front line and in the rear.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Multiple rocket launcher
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Sums
Kharkiv
Brent
$69.72
Bitcoin
$82,906.40
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,117.99
Ethereum
$1,788.87