russian losses in the war per day: 1690 occupants
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the russian occupiers lost 1,690 troops, 12 tanks and 45 armored vehicles. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 687,600 personnel.
The enemy lost 1690 soldiers in one day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
Terrorist combat losses for the period from February 24, 22 to October 26, 24:
- Personnel: 687 600 (+1690).
- Tanks: 9109 (+12).
- Armored combat vehicles: 18332 (+45).
- Artillery systems: 19782 (+29).
- RSVP: 1240 (+2).
- Air defense systems: 984 (+2).
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 329.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 17726 (+56).
- Cruise missiles: 2625.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 27460 (+95).
- Special equipment: 3541 (+6).
