142 combat engagements in the frontline: the most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff
Over the last day, 142 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. Most of the enemy's attacks were registered in the Pokrovsk sector - 43 attacks in the areas of Lysivka, Selydove and Myrolyubivka.
There were 142 combat engagements in the frontline. The aggressor attacked intensively in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
In the Kharkiv sector, 3 militants' attacks near Vovchansk were repelled.
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 13 times near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Vyshneve.
In the Liman sector, the occupants fired 24 times near Hrekivka, Terny, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest.
In the Northern sector, the enemy tried to advance three times in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Vyymka.
In the Kramatorsk sector , there was one firefight in the area of Chasovyi Yar.
In the Toretsk sector, terrorists tried to advance in the area of Toretsk, but were repelled.
In the Pokrovsk sector , the aggressor conducted 43 attacks in the areas of Lysivka, Selydove and Myrolyubivka.
In the Kurakhove sector, 31 combat engagements were registered at this time of day in the areas of Horoste, Katerynivka and Novodmytrivka.
18 firefights took place in the Vremivsk sector. Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 13 attacks in the areas of Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka.
In the Prydniprovsky sector Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks on the positions of the invaders.
