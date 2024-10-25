General Staff: 187 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 23571 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 119998 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 176117 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 110656 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 346529 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174855 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145783 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196401 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125230 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108275 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+9°
0m/s
66%
South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 10273 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 9242 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 10575 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 8050 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 5670 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 2424 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 23554 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 89480 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 119968 views

General Staff: 187 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17249 views

Over the last day, 187 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector near Selydove and Promin. The enemy conducted 85 air strikes and fired over 4,000 times at Ukrainian positions.

General Staff: 187 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 187 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy concentrated its efforts in the direction of Selidove and Promin, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 25, UNN reports.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy is using its superiority in manpower and equipment to continuously attack our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught and inflicting losses on the enemy. In total, 187 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 85 air strikes, including 153 drones. In addition, it carried out more than four thousand attacks, 130 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged about 1,500 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, hit one UAV control center, an ammunition depot, four areas of personnel concentration, an air defense facility, four enemy artillery systems and another important occupant object.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked eight times near the towns of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, 14 militants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Holubivka, Pishchane, Lozova, Kruhlyakivka, Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka and Vyshneve.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman direction 23 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Terny, Zarichne, Torske and Serebryanka.

In the Siversky sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack near Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked twice in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyno.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 55 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Myroliubivka, Krutyi Yar, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Krasnyi Yar, Mykolaivka, Sukhyi Yar and Mykhailivka. The main efforts of the enemy attacks were concentrated in the direction of Selydove and Promin.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Novodmytrivka, Zoryane, Kreminna Balka, Novomykolayivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Kostyantynivka, Novoselydivka and Horoshne.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy made eight assaults on our positions in the areas of Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka. He actively used bomber aircraft to carry out attacks in the area.

With the support of aviation in the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked our positions four times near Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka yesterday.

Three times, the invaders tried to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions on the Prydniprovsky direction without success.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements. 

"The operation in the Kursk region continues. Over the past day, Russian aircraft conducted 23 air strikes, and enemy artillery fired over a hundred times," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Plus 1630 occupants, 7 tanks and 34 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses25.10.24, 08:02 • 20013 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
