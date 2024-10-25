General Staff: 187 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 187 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector near Selydove and Promin. The enemy conducted 85 air strikes and fired over 4,000 times at Ukrainian positions.
There were 187 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy concentrated its efforts in the direction of Selidove and Promin, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 25, UNN reports.
The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy is using its superiority in manpower and equipment to continuously attack our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught and inflicting losses on the enemy. In total, 187 combat engagements were registered over the last day
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 85 air strikes, including 153 drones. In addition, it carried out more than four thousand attacks, 130 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged about 1,500 kamikaze drones.
Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, hit one UAV control center, an ammunition depot, four areas of personnel concentration, an air defense facility, four enemy artillery systems and another important occupant object.
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked eight times near the towns of Vovchansk and Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk sector, 14 militants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Holubivka, Pishchane, Lozova, Kruhlyakivka, Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka and Vyshneve.
The enemy attacked in the Lyman direction 23 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Terny, Zarichne, Torske and Serebryanka.
In the Siversky sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack near Vyymka.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked twice in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyno.
In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 55 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Myroliubivka, Krutyi Yar, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Krasnyi Yar, Mykolaivka, Sukhyi Yar and Mykhailivka. The main efforts of the enemy attacks were concentrated in the direction of Selydove and Promin.
In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Novodmytrivka, Zoryane, Kreminna Balka, Novomykolayivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Kostyantynivka, Novoselydivka and Horoshne.
On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy made eight assaults on our positions in the areas of Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka. He actively used bomber aircraft to carry out attacks in the area.
With the support of aviation in the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked our positions four times near Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka yesterday.
Three times, the invaders tried to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions on the Prydniprovsky direction without success.
No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.
"The operation in the Kursk region continues. Over the past day, Russian aircraft conducted 23 air strikes, and enemy artillery fired over a hundred times," the General Staff said.
According to the General Staff, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.
Plus 1630 occupants, 7 tanks and 34 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses25.10.24, 08:02 • 20013 views