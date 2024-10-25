Plus 1630 occupants, 7 tanks and 34 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1630 Russian servicemen and destroyed 7 tanks. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 685910 people and over 9000 tanks.
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation army lost 1630 soldiers in the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 7 enemy tanks and 34 artillery systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/25/24 were approximately:
- personnel - about 685910 (+1630) people,
- tanks - 9097 (+7) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 18287 (+33) units,
- artillery systems - 19753 (+34) units,
- MLRS - 1238 (+2) units,
- air defense systems - 982 (+1) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17670 (+73),
- cruise missiles - 2625 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 27365 (+79) units,
- special equipment - 3535 (+22).
