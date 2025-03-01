9 strikes in an hour and a half and 12 injured with two children: consequences of Russia's large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv
Russian drones attacked three districts of Kharkiv, injuring 12 people, including two children. A medical facility, residential buildings, commercial facilities and a gas station were damaged.
Russian drones attacked three districts of Kharkiv, injuring 12 people, including two children. A medical facility, residential buildings, commercial facilities and a gas station were damaged, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Syniehubov and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, UNN writes.
Details
According to Syniehubov, the enemy attack on Kharkiv lasted from 22:57 to 00:23. "The enemy attacked the city 9 times with UAVs," he wrote on Telegram.
According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, 12 people, including two children, were injured in a large-scale Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.
According to the investigation, the enemy launched a massive drone strike on three districts of Kharkiv at night:
- Shevchenkivskyi district. The UAV hit an arch near a multi-storey residential building. A 6-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction. Another strike hit a medical facility in the city center. Four women, patients of this medical institution, were injured. One of the drones hit a roadway near a car dealership and a residential complex. A UAV attack on the territory of a garden society was also recorded.
- Kyiv district. The drone hit a non-operational office building that had been repeatedly shelled by the enemy. Another UAV hit a two-story commercial building. Apartment buildings, pharmacies, cafes, shops, etc. were damaged. A woman suffered an acute stress reaction. A man and a 6-year-old boy were injured by glass, and another man hit his head during the explosion. Law enforcement officers also recorded a drone strike on the gas station. Three employees were provided with medical care: they were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.
- Novobavarsky district. The drone hit a private residential building. Fortunately, there was no one inside. The blast wave also damaged the premises of the printing house.
As Sinegubov summarized, the following were damaged: 2 administrative buildings, 6 high-rise buildings, 3 private houses, 1 shop, 2 cars, a gas station, and a supermarket. "The UAV hit damaged buildings on the hospital's territory," added Syniehubov.
