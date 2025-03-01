103 out of 154 drones launched by Russia over Ukraine were shot down, 51 did not reach their targets
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 154 kamikaze drones from different directions. Air defense destroyed 103 UAVs, 51 more imitators were lost, and six regions were affected.
Russia launched 154 drones into Ukraine at night, shooting down 103 drones, 51 more drones did not reach their targets, six regions were affected by the Russian attack, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on night of March 1, the enemy attacked with 154 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of 08.30, 103 Shahed and other types of UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Donetsk, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions
As indicated, 51 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences).
"Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack," the statement said.
Russia's night attack on Odesa region: one killed and destruction28.02.25, 22:58 • 41188 views