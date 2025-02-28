Russia's night attack on Odesa region: one killed and destruction
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Odesa district with drone strikes, killing one person and injuring another. The attack caused a fire in a private house and a business and damaged cars.
Russian troops have launched drone strikes in Odesa region, killing one person. This was announced on Friday by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.
"The enemy once again attacked Odesa region with attack drones. One person was killed," Kiper wrote.
Another person was also injured, Kiper added.
According to him, Odesa district was under attack. As a result of the attack and falling debris, a one-story private house, a business, and trucks and cars caught fire.