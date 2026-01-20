86,000 families in Kyiv region still without electricity after Russia's night attack

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:08 AM • 454 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 1262 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 5912 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 10453 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 12047 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 12207 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 32439 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 63484 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 50713 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 49630 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 14601 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 8472 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 28152 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 29400 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 16036 views
Publications
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 1532 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 16139 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 58475 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 65197 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 62401 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Rafael Grossi
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Greenland
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 28612 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 44031 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 37234 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 41853 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 53707 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Film
Financial Times

86,000 families in Kyiv region still without electricity after Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

86,000 families in Kyiv region remain without electricity after the night shelling. As a result of the Russian attack, a 50-year-old man was killed, and 15 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

86,000 families in Kyiv region still without electricity after Russia's night attack

86,000 families in the Kyiv region remain without electricity after Russia's night attack, DTEK energy company reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Kyiv region: 86,000 families remain without electricity after night shelling

- DTEK reported.

As stated, energy workers are working "non-stop, despite the frost, to restore electricity to homes as quickly as possible."

It is also indicated that emergency shutdowns are in effect in the region, during which schedules are not applied.

According to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, two districts of the region - Buchansky and Brovarsky - were affected by the Russian attack. In total, 15 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Kyiv region.

"The Buchansky district was most affected. Unfortunately, a 50-year-old man died as a result of the attack. Doctors fought for his life until the last, but it was not possible to save the person. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Three gas stations and four vehicles were also damaged," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted on social networks.

"In the Brovarsky district, three private houses, an enterprise and outbuildings were damaged. There are no dead or wounded there," he said.

Russian attack on Kyiv region on January 20: 50-year-old man killed, infrastructure damaged20.01.26, 09:07 • 2936 views

The Main Directorate of the National Police in the region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Real estate
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Brovary Raion
Kyiv Oblast
DTEK