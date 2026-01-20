86,000 families in Kyiv region still without electricity after Russia's night attack

86,000 families in the Kyiv region remain without electricity after Russia's night attack, DTEK energy company reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Kyiv region: 86,000 families remain without electricity after night shelling - DTEK reported.

As stated, energy workers are working "non-stop, despite the frost, to restore electricity to homes as quickly as possible."

It is also indicated that emergency shutdowns are in effect in the region, during which schedules are not applied.

According to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, two districts of the region - Buchansky and Brovarsky - were affected by the Russian attack. In total, 15 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Kyiv region.

"The Buchansky district was most affected. Unfortunately, a 50-year-old man died as a result of the attack. Doctors fought for his life until the last, but it was not possible to save the person. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Three gas stations and four vehicles were also damaged," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted on social networks.

"In the Brovarsky district, three private houses, an enterprise and outbuildings were damaged. There are no dead or wounded there," he said.

Russian attack on Kyiv region on January 20: 50-year-old man killed, infrastructure damaged

The Main Directorate of the National Police in the region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.