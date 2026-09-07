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81st Session of the UN General Assembly: What Is Known About the Opening in New York

Kyiv • UNN

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The UN session will open on September 8, 2026, under the chairmanship of Khalilur Rahman. The general debate will take place from September 22 to 28, with talks on Ukraine possible.

81st Session of the UN General Assembly: What Is Known About the Opening in New York

On Tuesday, September 8, world leaders will gather at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, which will include a series of high-level meetings devoted to accelerating sustainable development and strengthening international cooperation in response to global challenges, UNN writes.

What the agenda of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly entails

The 81st session will open on September 8, 2026, under the theme "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that works for all." Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh will serve as President of the General Assembly during this session.

The high-level week will bring together heads of state and government, senior officials, and other stakeholders to reinvigorate global cooperation, advance the Sustainable Development Goals, and promote joint action for peace, dignity, equality, and a healthy planet.

A key event will be the "Sustainable Development Goals Moment," which will take place on September 18. This annual event, organized by the UN Secretary-General, will showcase the transformative efforts of communities, countries, and regions and provide an opportunity to consider ways to accelerate progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals amid growing global challenges.

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When will the general debate with the participation of world leaders take place?

The general debate will begin on September 22 and continue through September 28, providing world leaders with a global platform to outline their priorities and views on pressing international issues and the future of multilateral cooperation.

Alongside the general debate, a series of high-level meetings will take place. On September 23, leaders will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration on the Right to Development, once again underscoring the importance of inclusive, equitable, and broadly participatory development.

That same day, a high-level event devoted to climate action and a just transition will take place, focusing primarily on accelerating the energy transition, strengthening energy security, and advancing climate justice.

On September 24, a high-level meeting will address existential threats related to rising sea levels, with particular attention to small island developing states and low-lying coastal areas.

On September 25, a high-level meeting devoted to pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response will take place and is expected to conclude with the adoption of an action-oriented political declaration.

As part of the high-level session, a meeting devoted to the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action will also take place on September 28, followed on September 29 by a high-level plenary meeting devoted to the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

What issues concerning Ukraine will be raised at the session?

In comments to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty ahead of the event, a senior representative of the US administration said that the United States of America was ready to hold another round of talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine with the participation of Moscow and Kyiv.

The official considers the upcoming meeting of the UN General Assembly a potentially useful opportunity to continue diplomatic efforts. According to him, this could allow the parties to "continue from where Jared and Steve left off" over the weekend.

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Pavlo Bashynskyi

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