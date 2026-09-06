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We had a good conversation — Zelenskyy on Witkoff and Kushner's visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Zelenskyy thanked Witkoff and Kushner for their visit to Kyiv and the good conversation. He said that the dialogue would continue for the sake of lasting peace.

We had a good conversation — Zelenskyy on Witkoff and Kushner's visit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and noted that the dialogue would continue. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

I thank representatives of the President of the United States Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for their visit to Kyiv. We had a good conversation—already several rounds, and we will talk again today. The main thing is to achieve a dignified, reliable, and lasting peace for Ukraine. We are directing all our efforts toward this.

President Zelenskyy noted.

He added that he was "glad to meet". 

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that if the war continues in winter, Kyiv is counting on an additional support package from the United States.

Putin’s ongoing terror is a new tactic ahead of the elections — Zelenskyy promised a response 06.09.26, 19:55 • 2958 views

Olga Rozgon

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