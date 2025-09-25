80 combat engagements on the front: occupiers made 30 attempts to break through in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 80 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 30 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Details

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders have repelled five enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, and one battle is still ongoing. The enemy also launched six air strikes, dropped 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 110 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice in the areas of Vovchansk and Dovhenke, and one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 13 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Kolodiazi, Torske, and in the direction of Druzhbivka, Stavky. The defense forces successfully stopped five enemy attempts to advance, and battles are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through towards Dronivka, the attack was repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the area of Stupochky and Oleksandro-Shultyne, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, today the invader tried to advance eight times in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, and Poltavka, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 30 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne, Filia. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already repelled 28 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Yalta, Myrny, Sichneve, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka. Currently, four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, enemy aircraft launched air strikes on Kozatske and Kherson, the aggressor did not conduct offensive actions.

In other areas of the front, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded, the General Staff summarized.

