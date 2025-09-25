$41.410.03
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 30870 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 26203 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 51901 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 52622 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 72523 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 54537 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 46910 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 42433 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 72716 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
80 combat engagements on the front: occupiers made 30 attempts to break through in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Since the beginning of the day, 80 combat engagements have been recorded on the front, of which 30 attempts by the occupiers to dislodge Ukrainian defenders took place in the Pokrovsk direction. In total, the enemy launched six air strikes and carried out 110 shellings.

Since the beginning of the day, 80 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 30 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Details

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders have repelled five enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, and one battle is still ongoing. The enemy also launched six air strikes, dropped 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 110 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice in the areas of Vovchansk and Dovhenke, and one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 13 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Kolodiazi, Torske, and in the direction of Druzhbivka, Stavky. The defense forces successfully stopped five enemy attempts to advance, and battles are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through towards Dronivka, the attack was repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the area of Stupochky and Oleksandro-Shultyne, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, today the invader tried to advance eight times in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, and Poltavka, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 30 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne, Filia. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already repelled 28 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Yalta, Myrny, Sichneve, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka. Currently, four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, enemy aircraft launched air strikes on Kozatske and Kherson, the aggressor did not conduct offensive actions.

In other areas of the front, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kherson