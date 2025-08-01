730 new stores opened in Ukraine over six months

From January to June 2025, 730 retail outlets opened in Ukraine. Traditionally, as of today, most of them are in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, writes UNN with reference to the Association of Retailers of Ukraine.

"From January to June 2025, retailers opened a total of 1056 stores and closed 326, which means an expansion of networks by 730 retail facilities. In total, as of July 1, 113 retailers operated 23,892 points," the report says.

It is noted that traditionally the largest number of stores is concentrated in Kyiv and the region – 5622.

More than 2000 stores are located in Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions, and more than 1000 – in Odesa and Kharkiv. In general, most regions show positive dynamics in trade development.

