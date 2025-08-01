$41.710.05
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 10614 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 13132 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
09:01 AM • 28072 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 74892 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 51202 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 124466 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 123955 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
July 31, 09:51 PM • 90604 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 108310 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
730 new stores opened in Ukraine over six months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

From January to June 2025, 730 new retail outlets were opened in Ukraine. The largest number of stores is concentrated in Kyiv and the region.

730 new stores opened in Ukraine over six months

From January to June 2025, 730 retail outlets opened in Ukraine. Traditionally, as of today, most of them are in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, writes UNN with reference to the Association of Retailers of Ukraine.

Details

"From January to June 2025, retailers opened a total of 1056 stores and closed 326, which means an expansion of networks by 730 retail facilities. In total, as of July 1, 113 retailers operated 23,892 points," the report says.

It is noted that traditionally the largest number of stores is concentrated in Kyiv and the region – 5622.

More than 2000 stores are located in Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions, and more than 1000 – in Odesa and Kharkiv. In general, most regions show positive dynamics in trade development.

Addition

The second annual MHP Procurement Conference, organized by MHP, brought together over 190 participants to strengthen Ukrainian business by improving procurement efficiency. Thanks to ticket sales, UAH 800,000 was raised, which the MHP – Hromadi Charitable Foundation will direct to support the military.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEconomy
Lviv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv