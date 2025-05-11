67 combat engagements took place at the front, the greatest enemy activity was in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

The Defense Forces are taking all measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. At this time, there were 67 combat clashes, 36 of them in the Pokrovsky direction. This is stated in the operational information as of 16.00 on 11.05.2025, writes UNN.

Today, the communities of Bleshnya, Senkivka, Liskivshchyna, Tymonovychi in the Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Velyka Pysarivka, Klyusy, Studenok, Maryine, Velyka Berizka, Vasylivka, Porozok, Slavhorod, Stepok in the Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire - the message says.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Hryhorivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Bilohorivka, one battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three assault actions by Russian invaders. The enemy tried to break through in the areas of Novomarkove, Chasovoy Yar and Andriivka, and another clash is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled five attacks by the occupiers near Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 36 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Vodyane Druhe, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and Bahatyr. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 27 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Kostyantynopol and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy assault actions in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaki.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of our defenders' positions, without success.

In the Kursk direction, four combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 4 air strikes, dropping four CABs, and carried out 134 artillery shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

There are no significant changes in the remaining directions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1310 occupiers and more than 200 units of equipment