67 combat engagements took place at the front, the greatest enemy activity was in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

ukenru
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
May 11, 05:32 AM • 14904 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 43493 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 70066 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 64166 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 92332 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 57265 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 70893 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 74401 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64292 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66340 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

A Ukrainian man was found dead in a hotel in Krakow

May 11, 04:34 AM • 16361 views

Turkey is ready to take control of monitoring the ceasefire in Ukraine

May 11, 04:47 AM • 3950 views

Hungary has postponed the start of negotiations with Ukraine regarding national minorities

May 11, 05:01 AM • 6780 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1310 occupiers and more than 200 units of equipment

May 11, 05:17 AM • 6310 views

Five houses were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of the morning attack, one person was injured - OVA

May 11, 06:21 AM • 15014 views
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 38705 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 147686 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 158833 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 141076 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 201773 views
Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

12:16 PM • 2160 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 18826 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 92334 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 49396 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 56107 views
YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

67 combat engagements took place at the front, the greatest enemy activity was in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russian offensive, repelling attacks in various directions. The greatest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where 36 breakthrough attempts took place.

67 combat engagements took place at the front, the greatest enemy activity was in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

The Defense Forces are taking all measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. At this time, there were 67 combat clashes, 36 of them in the Pokrovsky direction. This is stated in the operational information as of 16.00 on 11.05.2025, writes UNN.

Today, the communities of Bleshnya, Senkivka, Liskivshchyna, Tymonovychi in the Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Velyka Pysarivka, Klyusy, Studenok, Maryine, Velyka Berizka, Vasylivka, Porozok, Slavhorod, Stepok in the Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire

- the message says.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Hryhorivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Bilohorivka, one battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three assault actions by Russian invaders. The enemy tried to break through in the areas of Novomarkove, Chasovoy Yar and Andriivka, and another clash is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled five attacks by the occupiers near Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 36 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Vodyane Druhe, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and Bahatyr. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 27 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Kostyantynopol and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy assault actions in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaki.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of our defenders' positions, without success.

In the Kursk direction, four combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 4 air strikes, dropping four CABs, and carried out 134 artillery shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

There are no significant changes in the remaining directions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1310 occupiers and more than 200 units of equipment11.05.25, 08:17 • 6362 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
